A preschool and early child education forum, “Closing the Achievement Gap: Preschool and Early Child Education Forum,” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Shaker Heights Public Library Main, 16500 Van Aken Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
Panelists are: Rebekah Dorman, director of the Cuyahoga County Office of Early Childhood/Invest in Children; Billie Osborne Fears, executive director of Starting Point; Marla Robinson, chief academic officer of the Shaker Heights schools; Beth Price, executive director of the Early Childhood Enrichment Center in Shaker Heights. Sharon Broussard, former editorial writer for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, is the moderator.