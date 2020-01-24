stock children school education preschool

A preschool and early child education forum, “Closing the Achievement Gap: Preschool and Early Child Education Forum,” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Shaker Heights Public Library Main, 16500 Van Aken Blvd. in Shaker Heights.

Panelists are: Rebekah Dorman, director of the Cuyahoga County Office of Early Childhood/Invest in Children; Billie Osborne Fears, executive director of Starting Point; Marla Robinson, chief academic officer of the Shaker Heights schools; Beth Price, executive director of the Early Childhood Enrichment Center in Shaker Heights. Sharon Broussard, former editorial writer for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, is the moderator.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments