The City Club of Cleveland will hold a Virtual Friday Forum on anti-Semitism at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
Called “The State of Anti-Semitism in America Report 2020,” it will feature Dan Elbaum, chief advocacy officer at the American Jewish Committee, and Holly Huffnagle, U.S. director of combating anti-Semitism at AJC. It will be moderated by Dan Moulthrop, CEO of the City Club of Cleveland. The discussion will analyze AJC’s State of Anti-Semitism in American Report, and what it means for efforts to combat the spread of anti-Semitism in the United States.
For more information and to view the livestream, visit cityclub.org. If viewers have questions for the speakers during the stream, they can tweet @TheCityClub or text 330-524-5794 for consideration.