The City Club of Cleveland will host “Pushing Boundaries and Breaking Barriers for the Benefit of All” with John H. Glenn Research Center and NASA Director Marla Pérez-Davis at noon Jan. 28 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave.
Pérez-Davis is the first Puerto Rican-born woman to serve as director of any NASA Center.
The event will be moderated by Kirsten Ellenbogen, president and CEO of the Great Lakes Science Center.
To purchase tickets, visit cityclub.org. The event will also be livestreamed beginning at 12:30 p.m.