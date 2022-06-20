The City Club of Cleveland has announced its forum lineup for Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
On June 21, Hannah Halbert, executive director of Policy Matters Ohio, will discuss “Up Next In State Policy Advocacy.” On June 28, Joyce Pan Huang, Cleveland’s director of city planning, will discuss “A Fresh Perspective on City Planning.” On July 12, Tony Richardson, president of the George Gund Foundation, will discuss “Cleveland’s Next Era in Philanthropy.” On July 19, “New Voices in Nonprofit Journalism” will feature The Marshall Project editor-in-chief Jim Crutchfield and Ohio Local News Initiative editor-in-chief Lila Mills. All programs will begin at noon.
For more information, visit cityclub.org.