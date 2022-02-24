The City Club of Cleveland will host “Connecting to the Community” forum with India Birdsong, the general manager and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, at noon Feb. 25 at The City Club of Cleveland, 850 Euclid Ave.
During her last City Club appearance, Birdsong discussed the next chapter of the Greater Cleveland RTA as well as the launch of “Next Gen RTA,” which introduced changes to many routes, including an increased frequency of bus service, reduced wait times and an increased number of “one seat” rides to reduce the need for bus transfers. During the upcoming forum, she will discuss changes to the Transit Police Department, fare collection and more.
The forum is a part of City Club’s “Public Square” series. In addition to the in-person forum, a livestream will be available at 12:30 p.m. Questions for Birdsong can be tweeted at @TheCityClub or texted to 330-541-5794.
To purchase tickets for the forum, visit bit.ly/3BI65Zl.