The City Club Cleveland will host a luncheon forum from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 14 at The City Club of Cleveland, 850 Euclid Ave., discussing the “whole child framework” adopted by the Ohio Department of Education and what has been learned from schools that have implemented this framework.
The forum is moderated by Lisa Damour, an author, psychologist and senior adviser to the Schubert Center for Child Studies at Case Western Reserve University. Panelists include Meryl Johnson, a retired teacher; Tracy Nájera, the executive director of Children’s Defense Fund Ohio; and Joseph Spiccia, the superintendent of the Wickliffe City School District.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/39HaH8B.