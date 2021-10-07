The City Club of Cleveland, in partnership with Ideastream Public Media, will host its “Cleveland Mayoral Debate: Voters First” virtual forum from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11.
Featuring Cleveland mayoral candidates Justin M. Bibb and Kevin J. Kelley, the 90-minute debate will be broadcast on WVIZ PBS, 90.3 WCPN and at cityclub.org. The debate will feature discussions on the issues that matter in Cleveland neighborhoods and communities. Rick Jackson, senior host/producer at Ideastream Public Media, will host the debate. Joining him are a panel of journalists, Nick Castele, reporter at Ideastream Public Media; Lawrence Caswell, field coordinator at Cleveland Documenters; and Elizabeth McIntyre, executive editor at Crain’s Cleveland Business.
Following the debate, there will be two one-on-one virtual conversations with each candidate: noon Oct. 13 with Bibb, and noon Oct. 14 with Kelley.
For more information and to register, visit cityclub.org.