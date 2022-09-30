The City Club of Cleveland will host a breakfast event with Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet the Press” at 8 a.m. Oct. 4 at 850 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland.
A journalist for 30 years, Todd has hosted the show since 2014, which is hailed as the longest-running show on American television. It debuted in 1947. In 2007, Todd was brought to NBC by Tim Russert, the then-host of “Meet the Press.”
At the breakfast forum, Todd will discuss the political landscape of the state and nation. A recent NBC poll suggests that 64% of voters have a high interest in the upcoming midterms, which is an all-time high for a non-presidential year.
Doors are at 7:15 a.m., with breakfast at 7:30. Admission is $25 for members and $38 for nonmembers.
To register, visit cityclub.org.