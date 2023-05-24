The City Mission Crossroads Men’s Crisis Center residents recently received 92 new StepUp beds from the organization’s Giving Tuesday event.
Each bed has an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant grab bar, which makes walking up the stairs to the top bed safe for residents of varying ages or abilities.
Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center, also run by City Mission, recently underwent a 10,000-square-foot expansion, allowing more safe overflow shelter and new areas for child care rooms. Laura’s Home continues to have a wait list as the need for shelter for women and children increases.
To learn more, visit thecitymission.org.