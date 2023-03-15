CityMusic Cleveland’s concert series, The Visionary Clarinet, will come to venues throughout Northeast Ohio from March 16 through March 19, featuring The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind with Beachwood resident and principal clarinetist Daniel Gilbert as the soloist.
Performances take place 7:30 p.m. March 16 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, 7:30 p.m. March 17 at Lakewood Congregational Church in Lakewood and livestreamed on YouTube, 7:30 p.m. March 18 at Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus in Slavic Village in Cleveland, and 4 p.m. March 19 at St. Noel Catholic Church in Willoughby Hills.
Admission is free. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ygf5nR.
CityMusic Cleveland will also perform two Holocaust remembrance concerts 7 p.m. April 20 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel and 7 p.m. April 21 at Praxis Fiber Workshop in Collinwood.
For more information on the Holocaust remembrance concerts, visit bit.ly/3mqfEsh.