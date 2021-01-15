The Cleveland Professional 20/30 Club announced that applications are now open for the 15th annual Movers and Shakers Awards, celebrating the top 25 under 35 young professionals in Cleveland.
The award recognizes young leaders with a record of excellence in their work, civic engagement and philanthropic efforts.
To apply, visit cleveland2030.org/movers-shakers/apply. Applicants must be between ages 21 to 35 to qualify. Applications close Jan. 31. Winners will be announced in early February, with the award ceremony in March.
For more information, visit cleveland2030.org/movers-shakers.