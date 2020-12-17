Due to Ohio’s restrictions on public gatherings, the Cleveland Auto Show will not be held in spring 2021.
The closure of the I-X Center in Cleveland, the host venue for the Cleveland Auto Show for the last 20-plus years, paired with the COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions from the state, have forced show management to postpone the auto show, according to a news release.
“As we continue to navigate through the coronavirus issues, it’s best we delay the show until we have a clear path to producing an auto show indoors,” Louis A. Vitantonio, president of the Greater Cleveland Auto Dealers’ Association and the Cleveland Auto Show, stated in the release. “We believe the auto show best fits in the I-X Center facility given the larger footprint it has, however, we can produce the show in the convention center downtown as we did in the early 80s.”
After many meetings with I-X Center and city officials, even prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been no confirmed resolution. Space at the I-X facility is to be leased by Akron-based GOJO, which will occupy about 700,000 square feet in 2021 to ramp up production of its products, such as PURELL hand sanitizer.