Following the purchase of the I-X Center by Industrial Realty Group, the I-X Center will again host the Cleveland Auto Show from Feb. 25 to March 6, 2022. The show previously scheduled for December at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland will not take place.
“When given the opportunity to return to the I-X Center, we couldn’t pass up shifting back to our traditional early spring timeframe,” Louis A. Vitantonio, president of the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association and the Cleveland Auto Show, said in a news release. “The team at Industrial Realty Group worked closely with us and the other shows that were disappointed to lose access to the facility. We appreciate the opportunity to work together to produce shows at the I-X Center again.”
Joey Huang, chairman of the auto show and owner of the Great Lakes Auto Network, said it made “sense” to return to the I-X Center over the Huntington Convention Center when the opportunity arose.
“The appeal of the massive indoor space and the availability of parking, among other things, makes the venue perfect for our event,” Huang said in the release. “We also know how important the show is for consumers to gather information in a no-pressure environment.”
In addition to new on-display vehicles, Ride N’ Drives, Millionaire’s Row and the Classic Car Show will also return.
To learn more, visit clevelandautoshow.com.