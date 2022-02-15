The Cleveland Auto Show will return Feb. 25 through March 6 at the I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland.
The show will feature brands including Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Ram, Rolls Royce, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.
Two brands highlighted in the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show are Honda and Hyundai, with the 2022 Honda Ridgeline Sport and 2022 Hyundai Sonata chosen as the official vehicles of the show, according to a news release.
Attendees can enter a raffle to win a 36-month lease. Ten raffle finalists will be invited back to the show March 6 for the official giveaway contest when two grand prize winners will use a randomly selected key to start their engines.
The auto show will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On opening night Feb. 25, the show will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors over 62 and ages 7 to 12 and free for children ages 6 and under. Parking is free, courtesy of Your Local New Motor Vehicle Dealers.
To purchase tickets, visit clevelandautoshow.com.