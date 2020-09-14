The fifth annual Cleveland Book Week will be held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4 and will celebrate present and past Anisfield-Wolf Book Award winners throughout the 85-year history of the award, while offering a number of free, virtual literary events for the community, the Cleveland Foundation announced Sept. 10.
The series of events will culminate in a new Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards documentary, which is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Oct. 1, on WVIZ/PBS and throughout Ohio’s public television network. Anisfield-Wolf remains the only national juried prize for literature that confronts racism and explores diversity.
The 2020 honorees are: Eric Foner, lifetime achievement; Ilya Kaminsky, “Deaf Republic,” poetry; Charles King, “Gods of the Upper Air,” nonfiction; and Namwali Serpell, “The Old Drift,” fiction.
“Like nearly every other community gathering, we’ve had to adapt to the pandemic, so we’re thrilled to partner with WVIZ and a slate of new partners to bring the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards to our audiences in an entirely new manner that keeps participants safe,” said Karen R. Long, who manages the awards for the Cleveland Foundation, in a news release. “In this historic year, heightened by the global Black Lives Matter movement, there’s never been a more important time to lift up a canon of literature that unapologetically and directly confronts racism.”
The Cleveland Foundation and Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards are presenting Cleveland Book Week in partnership with The City Club of Cleveland, Cleveland International Film Festival, Global Cleveland, the Great Lakes African American Writers Conference and the Western Reserve Historical Society.
The redesigned Anisfield-Wolf.org features a new collection of educational resources to support lesson planning for high school and college-age students. The resources are free to teachers, parents and organizations looking to tell a truer story by telling a more complete one, according to the release. For more information, visit bit.ly/3mbfPDb.
Formore informayion about book week, visitbit.ly/2Zv9sRH.