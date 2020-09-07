The Cleveland Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News will publish separate newspapers for the two communities for their Rosh Hashanah editions.
The Columbus Jewish News will be delivered to Central Ohio subscribers Sept. 17, and the Cleveland Jewish News will be delivered to Northeast Ohio subscribers Sept. 18. We will return to a combined newspaper for the two communities, temporarily during the pandemic, on Oct. 2.
The newspapers will include holiday greetings in their Rosh Hashanah issues, which can be ordered at cjn.org/rhgreetings. Those who order greetings will be able to select a greeting for the Cleveland or Columbus Jewish News at that link.
To advertise in either edition, contact Adam Mandell at amandell@cjn.org.