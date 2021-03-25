The Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland and the Center of Science and Industry in Columbus are among 15 finalists for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, which recognizes museums and libraries that have had a significant impact on their communities.
“This recognition is a community achievement that celebrates our commitment to be co-creators with our educational, civic and workforce partners,” Science Center President and CEO Kirsten Ellenbogen said in a news release.
“COSI is honored to be recognized amongst such a distinctive group of candidates for our hard work and impact in our community,” President and CEO Frederic Bertley, said in the release. “Despite our physical doors being closed due to COVID-19 we were proud to open even larger our community doors and contribute to minimizing educational gaps exasperated by the pandemic.
National Medal winners will be announced in May and an open virtual ceremony and celebration will be held this summer.