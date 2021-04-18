As the Music Box in Cleveland reopens following the COVID-19 pandemic, its Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties will return June 3 with Bob DiBiasio, senior vice president of public affairs for the Cleveland Indians, talking about “Cleveland Baseball History & Outlook.”
Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties will bring stories about Cleveland’s past – from sports, rock ‘n’ roll, unsolved murders.
Each week will also feature a custom prix fixe menu – a full three-course meal for $20 – that ties in with that night’s storyteller.
Here is the full schedule for the series:
Other storytellers are:
• June 10: “Remembering Michael Stanley” with David Spero, Jennifer Lee and Danny Powers
• June 17: “The Torso Murders: In the Wake of the Butcher” with James Badal
• June 24: “My Search for Their Killers: Amy Mihaljevic and Lisa Pruett” with James Renner
Table reservations are required. To reserve a table, visit musicboxcle.com/reservations or call 216-242-1250. Dinner service will begin at 5 p.m. Storytelling will start at 7.