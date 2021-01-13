Cleveland Heights Councilwoman Melody Joy Hart will host her second virtual forum on the city’s transition from a city manager-council form of government to mayor-council at 7 p.m. Jan. 20.
The forum will feature the story of East Providence, R.I., a city similar to Cleveland Heights’ size that recently changed from a city manager-council government to a strong-mayor system, according to a news release. East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva, the city’s first elected mayor, and Assistant City Solicitor Dylan Conley will talk about the transition, as well as opportunities and challenges East Providence faces with the new form of government.
“In this time of COVID-19, which has impacted the East Providence staff, we are especially grateful to Mayor DaSilva and Mr. Conley for their willingness to share their thoughts and history to help us smooth the way for our transition,” Hart said in the release.
The free forum will be sponsored by Hart and a committee of concerned citizens — not by Cleveland Heights.
Those wanting to participate can register online at bit.ly/heights-mayor.