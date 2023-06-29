The city of Cleveland Heights will host its second lawn mower exchange from June 30 to July 3.
The first event was held in May, with residents exchanging 30 gas-powered lawn mowers for 100% covered, new, DeWalt 20V battery-operated lawn mowers, according to a news release. A second round of 30 electric mowers will be available during the second exchange.
The application period will be open from June 30 through July 3. In July, the city will randomly select 30 winners of new battery-operated DeWalt lawn mowers and request that the 30 residents bring their operating gas-powered mowers to be exchanged and scrapped.
For more information and to register, visit clevelandheights.gov.
The program is in partnership with MetroHealth and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and is part of the city of Cleveland Heights’ commitment to being a lung-friendly city, the release stated.