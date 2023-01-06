The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay, Poetry and Poster Contest is open to all K-12 students who live or attend school in Cleveland Heights. Students can attend a public, private or parochial school, or be home-schooled.
Essays, poems, and posters will be judged by the city, and contest winners will be invited to the city’s annual Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. event to read their poems and essays, and explain their posters at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Cleveland Heights Community Center at 1 Monticello Blvd.
Winners also will receive a certificate and have their photograph taken with the mayor and city council. Photographs will appear in the city’s social media and print publications, and posters, essays and poems will hang in the city hall atrium throughout Black History Month throughout February.
Essays and poems should be submitted as text or pdf documents; poster entries may be submitted as digital photos or image files. Hard copies of entries from students who are unable to submit them through the online form will be picked up. Essays and poems should be no more than 500 words in length. Students can submit entries in more than one category. Deadline for submission is Jan. 11.
To submit, visit bit.ly/3WTSk3P. For questions, contact Jessica Rosenblatt at jrosenblatt@clevelandheights.gov or 216-291-2854.