Cleveland Hillel will host “Shabbat with Survivors” at 5:30 p.m. March 19.
The event’s purpose is to engage Jewish and non-Jewish students in intimate conversations with Holocaust survivors and hear their stories. Hosted on Zoom, each survivor will be paired with a limited group of students in a Zoom breakout room so students will have the chance to get questions answered and be in direct conversation with each survivor. Each student who participates will also be sent a GrubHub gift card to go toward their Shabbat dinner meal.
The program is in partnership with Hillel @ Home to host and promote the event to students across the country, as well as the result of a partnership/grant award from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Saltzman Youth Panel.
Interested students can RSVP at bit.ly/3eWYHQm.