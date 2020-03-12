The 2020 Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo will be held at the Cleveland I-X Center from March 20-22.
The show will include appearances by Ty Pennington of TLC’s “Trading Spaces”; Darren and Kate Mancuso, co-stars of an up-and-coming HGTV pilot episode; and Matt Fox, who created and hosted HGTV’s “Room by Room.”
Hours are from noon to 9 p.m. March 20; from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 21; and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 22.
Admission ranges from $5 to $10, with discounts for children ages 5 and under and seniors with ID.
The I-X Center is at 1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland. For more information, visit homeandremodelingexpo.com.