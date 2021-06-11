The Cleveland International Film Festival is accepting submissions for CIFF46, which will take place March 30 to April 22, 2022. Eligible films must have completed production after June 1.
CIFF46 will be at its new home at Playhouse Square, 1501 Euclid Ave., Suite 200, in downtown Cleveland and will consist of films, post-film conversations and question-and-answer session with filmmakers, and balloting. Awards with cash prizes will also be given for feature and short films.
All festival details including dates, format and venues are subject to change, based on COVID-19 protocols. Information regarding online viewing will be available soon.
For more information on CIFF46’s call-for-entries process, visit clevelandfilm.org/call-for-entries. The CJN is a media partner of CIFF.