Cleveland Israel Bond’s Women’s Division will host “Wellness for 2022” event at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 on Zoom.
The event will include information on financial wellness presented by Chaya Slain, physical wellness presented by Linda Schoenberg and nutritional wellness by Ronly Omer.
An Israel bond investment of at least $100 in the 2022 Women’s Division campaign is required to attend the event.
Registration is required by Feb. 21 to receive the Zoom link.
For more information, visit cleveland@israelbonds.com.