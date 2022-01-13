Chabad of Cleveland will host its second annual Cleveland Jewish Women’s Tu B’shvat Celebration at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Waxman Chabad Center at 2479 S. Green Road in Beachwood.
The event will include soup, salads and dessert in addition to presentations from Rochie Berkovitz, Ruchie Koval, Brenda Altose, Alana Schwartz, Dina Lea Rappaport, Daniella Botnick and Tsila Greenberg as well as musical performances by Rachel Kovitch and Rivka Miriam. Koval is a monthly columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News.
Admission at the door is $20 for women and $15 for girls, with special family pricing available. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/3q94VBS.