The Cleveland Metroparks was awarded the 2021 National Gold Medal “Best in Nation” Award for Excellence in Parks and Recreation Management at the 2021 National Recreation and Park Association Conference in Nashville, Tenn. The award is the highest national honor in the parks and recreation field, according to a news release.
The National Gold Medal Award honors public park and recreation agencies and state park systems throughout the United States and armed forces recreation programs worldwide that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb park and recreation services with fiscally sound business practices, the release said. Each completed application is independently judged by a panel of five park and recreation professionals selected based upon their management experience, size and type of agency, geographic location and diversity. From the pool of applications, the judges select four agencies in each population category, armed forces and state parks as a finalist.
