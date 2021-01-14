The Cleveland Museum of Art will reopen to the public on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 18.
“I am delighted to welcome our community back to the Cleveland Museum of Art coinciding with this important day of celebration,” William Griswold, director of the Cleveland Museum of Art, said in a news release. “We will reopen with the modified hours that we enacted in June, reserved and timed ticketing and a wonderful slate of exhibitions including ‘Second Careers: Two Tributaries in African Art,’ ‘Gustave Baumann: Colorful Cuts’ and ‘Bruce Davidson: Brooklyn Gang’, among others.”
The new hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., which will continue Tuesdays to Sundays. The museum will be closed on Mondays, with the exception of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We remain committed to taking every necessary precaution to ensure the health and safety of our visitors and staff,” Griswold stated. “No large groups will be permitted, and families will be encouraged to remain together during their visit.”
The museum isn’t planning any in-person events on opening day or the coming months, but there is a virtual special event, “Martin Luther King Day: Becoming a Beloved Community.” At 6 p.m. Jan. 18, poets will use Michelangelo Lovelace’s painting “My Home Town” (1998) as a discussion point to explore King’s life.
The Transformer Station, CMA’s sister museum for contemporary art, will also reopen Jan. 18 in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
Both museums remain free to the public, but will operate on a reservation-only admission basis.
For tickets, visit clevelandart.org or transformerstation.org. Patrons are required to wear masks throughout their visit to either museum.
The Cleveland Museum of Art is at 11150 East Blvd., and Transformer Station is at 1460 W. 29th St.