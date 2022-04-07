Individual tickets for The Cleveland Orchestra’s 2022 Blossom Music Festival season’s 19 concerts from July 4 to Sept. 4 are on sale.
Pavilion tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for students and children. Individual lawn tickets start at $25.
For all individual ticket and subscription offerings, and for questions about this summer’s procedures, contact the Severance Hall ticket office at 216-231-1111 or email boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com. Tickets and packages can also be purchased online at clevelandorchestra.com. The Blossom Box Office will be open throughout the summer season on festival performance days, starting at 1 p.m.