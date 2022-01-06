The Cleveland Orchestra is opening its 2022 season with a performance of Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto by pianist Igor Levit, with Conductor Franz Welser-Möst. The concert will also include a performance of “Vers le silence” by Hans Abrahamsen.
There will be performances at Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8 p.m. Jan. 8.
The Cleveland Orchestra requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination with a booster shot, or a negative COVID-19 test. Guests must also wear face masks. For the health and safety policy, visit clevelandorchestra.com/attend/health-safety. To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3ESUYNf.