Individual tickets for The Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Music Center are on sale for the 2023-2024 season.
The season starts Sept. 28 and Oct. 1, with music director Franz Welser-Möst leading Brahm’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with Daniil Trifonov. There will be 14 guest artists debuting with the orchestra this season. The season will end with the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival.
Individual tickets can be purchased at clevelandorchestra.com, by calling ticket services at 216-231-1111, or by visiting the box office. Severance Music Center’s box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.