The Cleveland Orchestra will present “IN FOCUS,” a new, original series of digital concerts performed at Severance Hall in Cleveland. The first concert will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and future performances will be announced.
The concerts will be available to stream on demand across many platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, by visiting the orchestra’s new Adella website or by downloading the Adella app.
There is no additional cost for orchestra subscribers, including Members Club, The Circle and Frequent Fan Card holders, and select donors who contribute $300 or more annually.
Student Advantage Club members will receive a free week-long trial offer to Adella with access beyond the trial period to be announced.
In addition, a free, seven-day trial subscription is available.
For more information, contact the orchestra at 216-231-1111, boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com or clevelandorchestra.com.