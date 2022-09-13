Stock pickle
Image by svklimkin from Pixabay

The Cleveland Pickle Fest will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 on Mall B in downtown Cleveland.

For more information, visit clevelandpicklefest.com

The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the event.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments