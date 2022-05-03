The Cleveland Pops Orchestra will perform at 1 p.m. May 15 at Beachwood High School’s stadium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd.
The second annual concert will feature Broadway and movie hits.
Tickets are general admission. Attendees can sit in the home bleachers, bring lawn chairs or sit on the turf with a blanket. Chairs are not permitted on the turf. Tickets are $10, $5 for seniors ages 60 and older. Children ages 3 and under are free, but still need a ticket from beachwoodrec.com through Eventbrite.
“We’re very excited to have The Cleveland Pops Orchestra returning to Beachwood this spring,” Derek Schroeder, director of Beachwood Community Services, said in a news release. “The concert will feature vocalists Natalie Green and Connor Bogart with many of your favorite hits. We’ll also have snack trucks and refreshments available at the stadium. It’s truly an affordable afternoon for all ages and a one-of-a-kind community gathering.”
For information, call Beachwood Community Services at 216-292-1970.