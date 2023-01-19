The Cleveland Pops Orchestra will host “A Date with Judy” concert featuring the original orchestrations of some of Judy Garland’s songs at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
Featuring vocalist Joan Ellison, attendees will learn about the songs and life of Garland, an American actress and singer widely known for her portrayal of Dorothy Gale in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz”. Garland died at age 47 in 1969. The set will include “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Get Happy,” “The Trolley Song” and others.
Tickets start at $31. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3WhYkSG.