The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will provide a training session from 1 to 3 p.m. July 11 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. A Zoom option will be available.
The training will aim to create an understanding of symptoms of sexual trauma response and meaning of trauma-informed care, as well as discuss mandated reporting laws, according to a news release. Therapists, educators and advocates as well as congregation and Cleveland Rape Crisis Center staff will be present to answer questions and support those struggling with the content.
To register, email cversagi@suburnamtemple.org.
A second program will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami at 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.