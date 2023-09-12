“Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties” returns to Music Box Supper Club for its eighth season through Nov. 30.
Music Box Supper Club in the Flats in Cleveland partnered with the Western Reserve Historical Society’s Cleveland History Center to gather 12 storytellers to bring to life Cleveland’s past, according to a news release. The weekly series is free to attend, but reservations are encouraged. A prix fixe three-course dinner, hand-crafted by executive chef Tom Makar, is available for $25.
Upcoming stories include: “The Unsolved Murder of Lisa Pruett of Shaker Heights” on Sept. 21; “Untold Stories – Celebrating Women Important to Cleveland’s History” on Sept. 27; and “Superthief: A Master Burglar, The Mafia and the Biggest Bank Heist in U.S. History” on Oct. 4.
Dinner begins at 5 p.m., and storytelling at 7.
For reservations, visit bit.ly/3YN7nxE or call 216-242-1250.
For the full list of “Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties,” visit bit.ly/45FSqzY.