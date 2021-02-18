Judge W. Moná Scott, administrative judge with the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court, will operate a virtual tenant information clinic tackling tenant rights, laws and other housing aspects from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20.
Throughout the free event, Scott, The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland and CHN Housing Partners will cover state and local tenant laws, tenant rights, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium order, COVID-19 rental assistance, rent deposits, Cleveland’s right to counsel and navigating virtual housing court hearings, according to a news release.
Residents living in Cleveland and Bratenahl are encouraged to attend.
“There are ways to prevent evictions during COVID-19,” Scott said in the release. “Housing court remains a transparent community based court, and we’re hoping to continue educating residents during this informative event.”
Event space is limited, and those who are interested in attending must register online at bit.ly/3dokLCS. The event can also be viewed on Facebook Live by accessing the housing court’s page, @ClevelandHousingCourt.