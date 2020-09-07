The seventh annual Coldwell Banker fundraiser to benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s will open at 8 a.m. Sept. 14 and close at 8 p.m. Sept. 30.
The program helps children, adolescents and their families prepare for and cope with pediatric medical and emotional experiences including surgery, hospitalization, tests and procedures.
Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty has raised $293,414.55 to serve about 16,000 patients and families in 2020, according to a news release.
A fundraising event was originally set in September with the Cleveland Indians as an in-game live event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been changed to the online auction event.
To register, visit littlehero.givesmart.com.