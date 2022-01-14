The Cleveland Museum of Art will open its doors for a free daylong celebration honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 17.
The activities and meditations offered for visitors will center around the King Center’s 2022 King Holiday theme, “It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community.”
Visitors can enjoy free admission to the exhibition, “Picturing Motherhood Now,” which brings together works by contemporary artists who re-imagine possibilities for representing motherhood.
The museum will also debut its free Family Discovery Pack, a wearable waist pack filled with kid-friendly tools and activities intended to spark creative and insightful conversations as they reveal personal connections with artworks and artists.