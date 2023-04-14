The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association will continue its “Hot Talks” series with an update on the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment from noon to 1 p.m. April 17 on Zoom.
Featured attorney, Patrick J. Perotti and Frank Bartela, both of Dworken & Bernstein, and Adam J. Gomez, principal at Grant & Eisenhofer, will update viewers on the class-action lawsuit filed in response to the environmental crisis facing the community after 38 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Feb. 3. Those materials included vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether and isobutylene. Vinyl chloride, which is a chemical used to make PVC piping, is considered a carcinogen. Burning it, which was part of the controlled release approach following the derailment and spill, creates a toxic gas, phosgene, and hydrogen chloride.
To register, visit bit.ly/40GaFmG.