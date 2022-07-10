The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association will sponsor a continuing legal education seminar that addresses issues including assassinations and obscenity, at venues throughout the city.
The public seminar is from 2 to 5 p.m. July 14, beginning inside Garfield Memorial at Lakeview Cemetery at 12316 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. After a tour of the memorial, presidential historian James Robenalt will discuss the life of President James A. Garfield, the 20th president of the United States who was assassinated in 1881 by Charles Guiteau. Then, former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Greg Truhan will discuss presidential assassinations. This portion of the seminar will end with selections from Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical “Assassins.”
The seminar then moves to Coventry’s Centrum Theater, formerly the Heights Art Theater, at 2781 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights. Andrew Geronimo, Case Western Reserve University Law School professor, will discuss Jacobellis v. Ohio – the 1963 court decision that held the French movie, “The Lovers,” shown by Nico Jacobellis, manager of the Heights Art Movie Theater, was not obscene. At the theater, seminar attendees will also hear from Kara Hamley O’Donnell, principal planner for the city of Shaker Heights, who did her master’s thesis on the history of Coventry Village; and from Bruce Hennes, who created the Coventry Village special improvement tax district, the second such district in the state of Ohio, according to a news release. Hennes is a past president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
The seminar will be capped off by an optional celebratory dinner at Tommy’s Restaurant at 1824 Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights.
The seminar is free to the public, with a fee for attorneys requesting CLE credit.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/CoventryCLE2022.