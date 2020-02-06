Coldwater Creek will open its first Ohio location at Legacy Village on Feb. 28.
“We can’t wait to connect with our (customers) in the greater Cleveland area and become a member of this welcoming community,” Senior Vice President of Retail Colleen Lewis said in a Feb. 6 media release. “This center is a favorite place for our (customers) to shop with over 2,700 places to park and a relaxing environment. We look forward to welcoming her to our store.”
According to the release, the Legacy Village location will include an “innovative gathering area,” as well as a denim shop. A unique floor plan will “sets customers on a pathway to explore the store.”
“Legacy Village is excited to be the home of the only Coldwater Creek store in Ohio,” Legacy Village General Manager Susan Windle said in the release. “Customers will enjoy a one-of-a-kind Legacy Village shopping experience with high-quality fashions and a new store concept that offers up a sense of discovery.”
Coldwater Creek’s grand opening celebration will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Heights-Hillcrest Regional Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 28 at 11:30a.m., a customer event on Feb. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and free personal styling services on March 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m..
A portion of the net proceeds from the celebration will be donated to Girls With Sole, which provides fitness and wellness programs to girls who are at-risk or have experienced abuse.