“The Colors of Jews: Being a Minority in a Minority,” will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 by Temple Emanu El in Orange, The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and Edot: The Midwest Regional Jewish Diversity Collaborative.
This second program of a three-part series will share the voices of local Jews of color, parents of Jews of color and Jews of multi-heritage to understand better their perspective on religious practices, their expression of identity and their experiences of discrimination in the Cleveland context. The latter will help congregations implement change to make all Jews feel welcome.
The featured presenter and moderator is Yoshi Silverstein, a Chinese-Ashkenazi Jew and a Cleveland-based leader among Jews of color. He is the founder and executive director of Mitsui Collective; the Cleveland community organizer for Edot: The Midwest Jewish Diversity Collaborative; and a Schusterman fellow – cohort 6.
Panelists include Danielle Eisenberg, who, along with her husband Jon, are raising their white and Black children in the Jewish faith. Also presenting will be Prasad Bodas, an Indian-American raised in the Hindu faith, whose wife Alina is an Ashkenazi Jew who immigrated from the Soviet Union. They are raising their two children as Jews. Both panelists are members of The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
The event is free and open to the public. To request Zoom login information, contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org.