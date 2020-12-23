Jewish comedy on Christmas in a Chinese restaurant is an annual tradition in San Francisco. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 28th Kung Pao Kosher Comedy event will be held virtually this year.
The brainchild of San Francisco-based Jewish comedian, Lisa Geduldig, Kung Pao solves the age-old question, “What are Jews supposed to do on Christmas?” It will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 and 2 p.m. Dec. 26, and feature Alex Edelman, Lisa Geduldig and Judy Gold.
For more information, visit koshercomedy.com. Tickets range from $25 to $50, or pay what you want. To buy tickets, visit cityboxoffice.com/kungpao.