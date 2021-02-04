Community safety challenges, oversight and reforms will be discussed from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Feb. 7 in a forum presented by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland in Shaker Heights.
Panelists will be David Flannery, professor and director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland; Mayor David Weiss of Shaker Heights; Jeffrey DeMuth, Shaker Heights police chief; and Carole Ballard, director of education and training at ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County.
The forum can be accessed at bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums, using the Meeting ID: 934 5950 5314, and password: 264553.