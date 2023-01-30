Jewish Secular Community will celebrate Shabbat and Tu b’Shevat at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at 21600 Shaker Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
Valerie Katz, the deputy director of sustainability for the Cuyahoga County Office of Sustainability, will speak about climate change in Cuyahoga County during the event. Deadline to register is Feb. 1.
Bring your own dish, silverware and wine glass for the Shabbat dinner. This event will be held in person and those fully vaccinated are welcome to attend.
To register, visit bit.ly/3Hc6o33.