Connecting for Kids, an organization that provides education and support to families with concerns about their children, announced its April programming schedule, which includes both virtual and in-person programs in Middleburg Heights, Solon and Westlake.
Music Therapy & More will be at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. April 8 and April 9 at Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road. The event is led by a board certified music therapist.
On April 12, a virtual behavior chat on “Tips for Creating a Reward System That Works” will be at 7 p.m. Ochanya McRoberts-Wells will discuss the theme, focusing on managing your child’s emotions, and answer questions, which can be asked during the program or submitted upon registration.
On April 14, “Disability Series: What You Say and Do Matter” will be at 6:30 p.m. April 14 at Westlake Porter Public Library. Child care will be available and registration is required. Karla Fitch will talk about what parents can do and what language to avoid when teaching children about disabilities. The event is presented in partnership with Westlake Porter Public Library and The Rotary Club of Westlake-Bay Village.
For a full schedule for the rest of the month, visit connectingforkids.org.
Registration is required for these programs at connectingforkids.org/register, via email at info@connectingforkids.org, or call or text to 440-570-5908. To register, visit bit.ly/3iIDyu7.