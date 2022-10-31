Connecting for Kids will host parent support groups throughout November in person and virtually.
The parent match connect group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Solon branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 34125 Portz Parkway. The group connects parents that have similar experiences at different parts of the path, according to a news release.
The gender spectrum group will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 virtually. The program aims to help families understand their child’s gender identity and pronouns, teaching families how to be affirming caregivers, the release stated.
The music therapy group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Solon library. The group is designed for families with newborns to age that are struggling with development. The program will teach families how to use music to improve their child’s development, the release stated.
The “Behavior Chat: Visual Cues to Help Children Manage Impulses” will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10. The program will help families with children ages 18 months to 6 years old learn how to manage their child’s emotions.
For more information, visit connectingforkids.org.