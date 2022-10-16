Connecting for Kids will host a music therapy program for newborns through age 6 at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Solon branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 34125 Portz Parkway. The program will focus on showing families how to use music to improve their child’s academic, motor, communication skills and more, according to a news release.
The library will also host a virtual program for mothers dealing with guilt in families of children with complex needs at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Tips for building better confidence in the value of parents and the importance of caring for yourself will be discussed, the release stated.
To register for the music program, visit connectingforkids.org/music.
To register for the mother support group, visit connectingforkids.org/support.